CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni teases Deepak Chahar, swings his hand inches away from his bowler's face | WATCH

CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and David Warner-led Delhi Capitals face each other in the 55th match of IPL 2023. CSK and DC lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai and the stakes of the game are high, but more so for DC. Chennai won the toss and Dhoni decided to bat first on a pitch that looks slow in nature. Meanwhile, Dhoni had a light moment with Deepak Chahar.

CSK skipper Dhoni teased his bowler Chahar after the toss. In a video that is going viral on social media, Dhoni can be seen walking close to Chahar and then swinging his hand right in front of Chahar.

Watch the Video here:

Chennai Super Kings are playing their 6th game of the season at home in Chepauk. CSK opted to bat first and made just one change to their playing XI from their previous game against Mumbai Indians. CSK brought in Ambati Rayudu in place of Matheesha Pathirana as they are batting first.

"We will bat first. We have played a few games on this wicket. There are chances of this wicket slowing down. We can't complain about this track. We try to keep it simple. We try to keep reiterating the same thing. Try to accomplish your plan. Try to execute your plans," Dhoni said at the toss.

"Looks a little bit dry. The boys have come out with the right attitude. We had to work on our powerplay batting. Try and execute on this wicket as much as you can. Lalit comes in for Manish Pandey," Warner said at the toss.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals Playing XI:

David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

