CWG 2022, IND vs AUS: Gardner pips Renuka's brilliance as AUS win by 3 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : AP Gardner and King came together to take Australia over the line.

Highlights India won the toss, and Harmanpreet opted to bat first.

Chasing 155, Renuka Singh absolutely dismantled the Australian batting line-up.

Ashley Gardner hit a sensational half-century and got her team over the line.

Ashley Gardner piped Renuka Singh's brilliance with the ball to help Australia win the opening match of the Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston on Friday.

India won the toss, and Harmanpreet opted to bat first. Shafali Verma got India off to a blazing start and scored 48 off 33 deliveries before falling to Jonassen. Kaur continued to momentum, scored a magnificent half-century and helped the women in blue get to a score of 154 at the end of 20 overs.

Chasing 155, Renuka Singh absolutely dismantled the Australian batting line-up, as the pacer reduced Australia to 34-4 inside the powerplay. Harris showed some restraint, struck some lusty blows, but was caught trying to be a little too attacking.

But Ashley Gardner was still there at the crease and came back to haunt India as she literally smacked the ball to all corners of the park, scored a sensational half-century and got her team over the line. She finished with the score of 52(35).

Apart from Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets, but India failed to defend the target and Australia won the match by 3 wickets.

AUS Playing 11

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

IND Playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

Latest Cricket News