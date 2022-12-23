IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara joins special club with 7000 Test runs; 8th Indian to achieve feat

Cheteshwar Pujara has joined a special club of Indian players in his 98th Test match for India. The veteran start of the red-ball cricket for India has brought up 7000 runs in Test match cricket and is the 8th Indian to do so. Pujara, who scored an unbeaten hundred in the first Test match against Bangladesh needed just 16 runs to join the elite club of players before the start of the match.
Pujara joins special club
On the fifth ball of the 19th over, Pujara took three runs to reach the milestone of 700 Test runs. The veteran star, now 34, is one of the consistent performers for India and needed 98 Test matches to reach the tally of runs. In doing so he joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and fellow coach Rahul Dravid who are already part of the special club.
In 98 Test matches and 167 innings, Pujara has an average of 44.79 and has scored 19 hundreds and 34 fifties in the Test format. His best score of unbeaten 206 remains one of the three occasions he has scored a Test double century which came against England in Ahmedabad in November 2012.
Indian Players with 7000+ Test runs
|
Player
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
Runs
|
HS
|
Ave
|
100
|
50
|
0
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
200
|
329
|
15921
|
248*
|
53.78
|
51
|
68
|
14
|
Rahul Dravid
|
163
|
284
|
13265
|
270
|
52.63
|
36
|
63
|
7
|
Sunil Gavaskar
|
125
|
214
|
10122
|
236*
|
51.12
|
34
|
45
|
12
|
VVS Laxman
|
134
|
225
|
8781
|
281
|
45.97
|
17
|
56
|
14
|
V Sehwag
|
103
|
178
|
8503
|
319
|
49.43
|
23
|
31
|
16
|
104*
|
175
|
8094
|
254*
|
49.35
|
27
|
28
|
14
|
Sourav Ganguly
|
113
|
188
|
7212
|
239
|
42.17
|
16
|
35
|
13
|
Cheteshwar Pujara
|
98*
|
167
|
7000*
|
206*
|
44.79
|
19
|
34
|
11
More to Follow…