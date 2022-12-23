Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara joins special club with 7000 Test runs; 8th Indian to achieve feat

Cheteshwar Pujara has joined a special club of Indian players in his 98th Test match for India. The veteran start of the red-ball cricket for India has brought up 7000 runs in Test match cricket and is the 8th Indian to do so. Pujara, who scored an unbeaten hundred in the first Test match against Bangladesh needed just 16 runs to join the elite club of players before the start of the match.

Pujara joins special club

On the fifth ball of the 19th over, Pujara took three runs to reach the milestone of 700 Test runs. The veteran star, now 34, is one of the consistent performers for India and needed 98 Test matches to reach the tally of runs. In doing so he joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and fellow coach Rahul Dravid who are already part of the special club.

In 98 Test matches and 167 innings, Pujara has an average of 44.79 and has scored 19 hundreds and 34 fifties in the Test format. His best score of unbeaten 206 remains one of the three occasions he has scored a Test double century which came against England in Ahmedabad in November 2012.

Indian Players with 7000+ Test runs

Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50 0 Sachin Tendulkar 200 329 15921 248* 53.78 51 68 14 Rahul Dravid 163 284 13265 270 52.63 36 63 7 Sunil Gavaskar 125 214 10122 236* 51.12 34 45 12 VVS Laxman 134 225 8781 281 45.97 17 56 14 V Sehwag 103 178 8503 319 49.43 23 31 16 Virat Kohli 104* 175 8094 254* 49.35 27 28 14 Sourav Ganguly 113 188 7212 239 42.17 16 35 13 Cheteshwar Pujara 98* 167 7000* 206* 44.79 19 34 11

