  5. IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara joins special club with 7000 Test runs; 8th Indian to achieve feat

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: India's Cheteshwar Pujara has joined a special club of Indian players after he brought 7000 Test runs on Friday (December 23) against Bangladesh in his 98th Test match

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: December 23, 2022 10:17 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara has joined a special club of Indian players in his 98th Test match for India. The veteran start of the red-ball cricket for India has brought up 7000 runs in Test match cricket and is the 8th Indian to do so. Pujara, who scored an unbeaten hundred in the first Test match against Bangladesh needed just 16 runs to join the elite club of players before the start of the match.

Pujara joins special club

On the fifth ball of the 19th over, Pujara took three runs to reach the milestone of 700 Test runs. The veteran star, now 34, is one of the consistent performers for India and needed 98 Test matches to reach the tally of runs. In doing so he joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and fellow coach Rahul Dravid who are already part of the special club.

In 98 Test matches and 167 innings, Pujara has an average of 44.79 and has scored 19 hundreds and 34 fifties in the Test format. His best score of unbeaten 206 remains one of the three occasions he has scored a Test double century which came against England in Ahmedabad in November 2012.

Indian Players with 7000+ Test runs

Player

Mat

Inns

Runs

HS

Ave

100

50

0

Sachin Tendulkar

200

329

15921

248*

53.78

51

68

14

Rahul Dravid

163

284

13265

270

52.63

36

63

7

Sunil Gavaskar

125

214

10122

236*

51.12

34

45

12

VVS Laxman

134

225

8781

281

45.97

17

56

14

V Sehwag

103

178

8503

319

49.43

23

31

16

Virat Kohli

104*

175

8094

254*

49.35

27

28

14

Sourav Ganguly

113

188

7212

239

42.17

16

35

13

Cheteshwar Pujara

98*

167

7000*

206*

44.79

19

34

11

More to Follow…

