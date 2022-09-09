BCCI furious over Ravindra Jadeja's injury; questions the entire event

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja | File Photo

Ravindra Jadeja's knee injury and his apparent exit from the T20 World Cup down-under has disturbed the team combination big time. Now, in a report by TOI, Jadeja's injury, which occurred during an adventure activity, has made people in the BCCI furious.

According to the report, authorities believe that the injury was avoidable. "He had to balance himself on some kind of ski board as an adventure activity – not part of the training manual at all. It was unnecessary. He slipped and twisted his knee badly, which led to surgery," said the sources in touch with TOI.

The sources further added that it's surprising that Rahul Dravid didn't lose his cool, and one would have expected him to question the entire thing.

"What’s surprising here is, that Head Coach Rahul Dravid hasn’t ‘lost his cool’ given how the injury. Ideally, one would have expected Dravid to question this entire process. All said the bottom line is – India will travel to Australia without Jadeja" TOI sources added.

Jadeja had injured his righ knee and was ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 after playing first two games of the tournament against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

"Jadeja's right knee injury is pretty serious. He is supposed to undergo a major knee surgery and will be out of action for indefinite period of time. At this point, if one goes by the assessment of the NCA's medical team, one can't put a timeline on his imminent international comeback," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Whatever the reason, India will be missing Jadeja's services in the T20 World Cup. Rahul Dravid, however, did not confirm Jadeja's unavailability.

