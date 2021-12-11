Live Cricket Score Australia vs England, 1st Ashes Test Day 4: ENG 297/10 at Lunch; AUS need 20 runs to win

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nathan Lyon of Australia celebrates taking his 400th test wicket after dismissing Dawid Malan of England for 82 runs during day four of the First Test Match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at The Gabba

A session of play completely dominated by Australians. England batters- Joe Root and Dawid Malan who had a whopping 150+ run partnership to begin the Day 4 proceedings couldn't take the momentum forward. Nathan Lyon long-awaited moment of 400 Test wickets struck when he castled Malan and toppled four wickets in total. Thereafter, the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals and nearly struggled to get a decent partnership after the Root-Malan stand. Joe Root's side was bundled for 297 runs just at the stroke of the lunch on the penultimate day, giving Australia 20 runs to chase in the opening Ashes Test.

LUNCH BREAK!

England 297/10 in 103 overs in 2nd innings: WICKET! Green sets Woakes way to the pavilion and wraps up England's innings. Woakes tries to play the short ball from Green, nicks it and receives the safe hands of the keeper Alex Cary behind.

England 296/9 in 101.4 overs in 2nd innings: WICKET! Mark Wood departs. Flighted delivery from delivery, Lyon pitched it full and Wood gets forward to drive but misses the chance. A slight inside edge from the bat, the ball hits the off-stump.

Overall, 17 runs by Wood and Robinson in the last five overs and four deliveries before the fall of this wicket.

England 279/7 in 96 overs in 2nd innings: Robinson and Woakes trying to consolidate and make up for the loss of wickets in the 1st session of the day. The duo is playing patiently and is rotating the strike well. England are into the lead. 11 runs aggregated from the last five overs.

England 268/7 in 91.1 overs in 2nd innings: WICKET! Buttler gone. A short of a good length delivery in the region around the sixth stump from Hazelwood, Buttler attempts to play it well outside the body and gives away an easy catch to the wicketkeeper Alex Cary.

England 266/6 in 88.4 overs in 2nd innings: WICKET! Cummins defines Stokes's way to the pavilion. Stokes tries to play the length ball from Cummins on the on-side but loses his wicket while attempting the shot in the awkward position. Stokes, who was trying to close the edge of the bat gets a leading edge safely caught by Green at the gully.

England 256/5 in 87 overs in 2nd innings: Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood look dominant as Australia have now taken the second new ball. England batters- Buttler and Stokes ensuring to keep the scoreboard ticking. Aggregated 11 runs from the last five overs. The visitors are just a few runs away from dusting off Australia's lead. Can the Stokes-Buttler duo go big thereafter?

England 245/2 in 82 overs in 2nd innings: Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler are trying to steady England after the loss of three early wickets at the start of the day. The duo is wary of Australian bowlers and is trying to do the damage control. 11 runs accumulated from the last four overs and three deliveries.

England 234/ in 77.3 overs in 2nd innings: WICKET! Lyon gets his second wicket since the morning. This time it is Ollie Pope who has been foxed with quite a spin. A length delivery spins quite a lot into the England batter who attempts to cut it. But with the extra bounce from the pitch, the ball strikes Pope on his glove and is easily grabbed by Steve Smith in the first slip.

England 229/4 in 76.1 overs in 2nd innings: WICKET! Green gets the big fish and removes Joe Root. A good length ball with the outswing, Root attempts a forward defence but gets a feather touch of the willow. The deflected ball is safely pocketed by keeper Alex Cary.

> Most Tests wickets for Australia:

708 Shane Warne

563 Glenn McGrath

400 Nathan Lyon*

355 Dennis Lillee

> Lyon becomes the third Australian bowler to clinch 400 Test wickets. Shane Warne and Glenn Mcgrath are the first two Aussies bowler to achieve this feat.

England 223/3 in 73.4 overs in 2nd innings: WICKET! Nathan Lyon gets breakthrough and sends Dawid Malan to the pavilion. With the scalp, Lyon clinched his 400th Test wicket. Indeed some time for the off-spinner to achieve this who has been tottering at 399 wickets since November 2020.

Labuschagne- the fielder at silly mid-off set a perfect trap for Malan. The England batter steps out of the pitch and tries to defend but it gets a thick inside edge onto the pad gets safe hands of Marnus Labuschagne.

England 220/2 in 71 overs in 2nd innings: A maiden over to start the proceedings on Day 4. Malan keeping calm and poise to remain untempted to play lose shots. Already a 150+ run partnership between the two England batters. Can they wash off Australia's lead and put some good total on the board?

Dawid Malan and Joe Root walk to the centre. Malan is on strike. Cummins in the attack with the ball.

> GOOD NEWS! The fifth and the final Ashes Test between Australia and England has been officially moved to Hobart. It will be a Day-Night contest between the two sides.

> Day 4 revised session times (Brisbane time):

Session 1: 9:30 - 12:00 (drinks at 10:45am)

Session 2: 12:40 - 2:40

Session 3: 3:00 - 5:00

> 98 overs in the day

> Josh Hazelwood rolls his arms minutes before the play begins on Day 4 at the Gabba, Brisbane.

> A closer look at the Gabba's pitch before the Day 4 play begins.

Day 3 Report - Root, Malan stitch 159-run partnership; ENG trail by 58 runs

Joe Root set a record for most runs in a calendar year by an England test batter and shared an unbroken 159-run stand with Dawid Malan on Friday to lead a rally in the Ashes series opener against Australia.

Root was unbeaten on 86 and Malan was 80 not out when England reached 220-2 at stumps on Day 3. The England skipper has 1,541 runs so far in 2021, beating Michael Vaughan’s record of 1,481 runs in 2002. Mohammad Yousuf holds the test record with his 1,788 runs in 11 matches for Pakistan in 2006.

Playing XI

Australia - David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England - Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach