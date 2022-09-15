Australia tour of India: Aaron Finch-led Australia board flight for Indian subcontinent

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian team after their series victory over New Zealand

Australia tour of India: After the conclusion of the Asia Cup, the Indian team is all set to play a three-match T20I series against Australia. The much-awaited series will commence on September 20, 2022, and will be played in India. Both the teams, who also happen to be the major title contenders will have a chance to access their squad and the combination they have in mind for the upcoming T20I World Cup.

The Australian team, which was on an ODI playing spree up until now will now play 8 T20Is in the lead-up to their World Cup campaign. Australia will clash horns against India in a three-match T20I series and will later play West Indies in a two-match T20I series. Aaron Finch-led Aussies will later take on England in a three-match T20I series. As per precautionary measures, the Aussies have rested the likes of Mitch Starc, Mitch Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis for the India series.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESAaron Finch shares a quick laugh with his team

Aaron Finch and co. have flown out for India on Thursday and are expected to reach India on Friday. Pat Cummins confirmed this information himself by posting a selfie with a caption that reads "Australia tour of India". The Australian team had already rested David Warner for this series. Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams, and Sean Abbott have been added to the squad in the absence of the big guns.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESCameroon Green celebrates a fall of wicket

The Australian team is the defending champion of this year's T20I title. With the marquee event being played in their backyard, Australia will have promising chances to repeat their heroics. Before this, the men in yellow have emerged victorious in their ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

Squad:

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

