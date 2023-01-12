Australia abandons ODI series vs Afghanistan because of Taliban

Follow us on Image Source : AP Australian Captain Pat Cummins

The Australian Cricket Board has withdrawn from the ODI series against Afghanistan scheduled to take place in United Arab Emirates owing to Taliban's restrictive practices related to women rights and their freedom.

"Cricket Australia is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country," Cricket Australia tweeted.

"This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," CA said in a statement.



Since seizing back control of the war-torn country in August 2021, the Taliban have steadily restricted women's rights - despite promising their rule this time would be softer than the regime seen in the 1990s. Women were banned from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) last month.

Afghanistan is the only ICC full member nation without a women‘s team, and won’t have a team at the inaugural Women’s U19 T20 World Cup starting on Saturday. By withdrawing from the fixture, Australia will forfeit 30 competition points which will be awarded to Afghanistan.

However, the points will be of little importance as Australia have already qualified for the ODI World Cup later this year in India.

