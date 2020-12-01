AUS vs IND, 3rd ODI: Team India looks to avoid an unwanted first in 21 years of international cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian Cricket Team

There wasn't any considerable chatter about the ODI series as there was about the Test series or even for that matter, the T20Is. Probably owing to the lack of importance of the format with the next 50-over World Cup still a distant thought, as pointed out by Indian skipper Virat Kohli back in February this year. But problems have come out aplenty for the Indian side after Australia's back-to-back identical wins in Sydney over the Men in Blue to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series. And with that, India have now been left on the verge of an unwanted first in its rich international cricket history since 1999.

With 0-2 down, India stand on the verge of a whitewash against Australia with the third ODI slated to be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. It will be India's first whitewash that they would incur at the hands of the Aussies in the ODI format.

A loss in the third ODI would also mean that for the first time in their ODI history, India would suffer a whitewash in back-to-back ODI series - they had lost 3-0 to New Zealand earlier this year in February.

The last time they suffered the same in international cricket was in 1999 when they lost in Australia (3-0) and 2-0 to South Africa at home in Tests. Overall, India incurred the fate twice in international cricket - the other instance being another back-to-back Test series defeat in 1967 -- 3-0 to England in June and 4-0 to Australia in December.

The loss would also mean a sixth consecutive defeat for India in ODIs, a misfortune they last incurred back in 2006 between October 26 and 3 December - their longest losing streak this century.

A win, on the other hand, would imply their first victory in the ICC World Cup Super League. India, the hosts for the 2023 World Cup, presently stand below in the points table among the six teams who have so far participated in the league with an NRR of -1.17.

India also do not have a happy memory from their only two previous visits to the Manuka Oval - 2008 and 2012. India lost both the ODI matches. In fact, in the previous meeting, India were comfortably cruising 277 for 1 following centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli and required only 72 off 75 to win the contest. But Dhawan's departure triggered a massive collapse as India lost their remaining nine wickets for just 46 runs.