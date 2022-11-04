AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022: Aussies plagued by injury issues, miss out on three key players

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Injury problems for Australia

AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022: The defending champions & the home team Australia have faced a major setback, just before their important match against Afghanistan. They have plenty of problems on their plate as of now as far as their batting is concerned, but as of now it is the injury to their key players that will leave them with loads of questions and they certainly have no time to fix it. With the race of semi-finals intensifying, the Aussies are lagging behind as far as their contemporaries New Zealand and England are considered.

Before the start of the tournament, the Australian team was already rattled as they lost their backup wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Inglish to a freak golf injury, as of now, the Aussies have lost three marquee players and one of them happens to be the leader of their pack, their skipper Aaron Finch. In the match against Afghanistan, the Aussies are not only chasing a victory, but they also want to improve their net run rate. In such a crunch condition, Australia are without their superstars Mitchell Starc, Tim David, and Aaron Finch.

Aussie wicketkeeper-batsman, Matthew Wade is leading the Australian team and the team has roped in Kane Richardson. Cameron Green and Steve Smith as replacements. Youngster Green was drafted into the side after Inglis sustained the injury and finally will get his chance to open proceedings for Australia. On the other hand, there is Steve Smith, who auditioned for the number 4 spot for quite sometime but wasn't the first choice in the team as far as the World Cup is considered. Australia certainly have a daunting task ahead of them and it will be interesting to see their game plan for the game and how they approach it.

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia XI: Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

