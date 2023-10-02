Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition: India's quarterfinal opponent confirmed; full quarterfinal fixtures

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ruturaj Gaikwad

The quarterfinal line-up of the ongoing men's cricket competition has been finalised and will see some top-notch players engage with each other in the coming days.

India and Pakistan will compete on the first day of the quarterfinals to set the stage alight. The Men in Blue will take on Nepal on Tuesday, October 3 and the fixture will be followed by Pakistan locking horns with Hong Kong.

After the first two quarterfinal clashes, it will be Sri Lanka versus Gulbadin Naib's Afghanistan in the third quarterfinal which will be followed by the fourth and final quarterfinal tie between Bangladesh and Malaysia. The third and fourth quarterfinal fixtures will be organised on Wednesday, October 4. India have a pretty formidable squad that comprises names like Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Yashasvi Jaiswal among other who have already got a taste of international cricket.

On the other hand, their quarterfinal opponents Nepal though don't have the same kind of international experience, can still spring a surprise based on their potential.

India's squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep

Sri Lanka's squad:

Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige (c), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Lahiru Udara (WK), Ravindu Fernando, Ranitha Liyanarachchi, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sachitha Jayatilaka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nimesh Vimukthi, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nuwan Thushara, Isitha Wijesundera

Afghanistan's squad:

Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Shahzad (vc & wk), Sediqullah Atal, Zubdaid Akbari, Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Karim Jannat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Nijat Masoud, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Qais Ahmad and Zahir Khan

Bangladesh's squad:

Parvez Hossain Emon, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rakibul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Sumon Khan, Jaker Ali, Nahid Rana, Ripon Mondol, Hasan Murad, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain

