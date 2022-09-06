Asia Cup, IND vs SL: Weather report - What role will toss play in India vs Sri Lanka match?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India vs Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka will face each other at the Asia up for the first time in the Super 4 stage game on Tuesday.

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

In their previous T20I encounter, India registered a victory by six wickets against Sri Lanka at Dharamshala.

Here are details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there are less signs of rain to interrupt during the match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The humidity at the venue is predicted to fluctuate in the range of 42% to 38% during match hours. The cloud cover is expected to be negligible throughout the match. The temperature is predicted to be around 37 degrees celsius to 35 degrees celsius during the match.

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The Team which wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

Sri Lanka:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

India:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal

Latest Cricket News