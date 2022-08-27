Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma talks about India's approach of experimenting with combinations in team

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rohit Sharma

The men in blue under the leadership of Rohit Sharma haven't shied away from experimenting with combinations, and the captain made it clear on Saturday that the quest to find "new answers" will continue, even if there are obstacles along the way.

With only seven weeks to go for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Rohit wants to continue with experiments, as one wouldn't know what works if it's not tried in the first place.

"We have decided that we will try out a few things and some would work, some won't. But no harm in trying and only if you try, will you know for sure what works and what doesn't. You will get answers," Rohit told in a press conference.

India have tried out Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant as openers while KL Rahul is set to open in this tournament. In bowling, Deepak Hooda had once been given the new ball.

"If we get a chance to try, we need to try combinations. We have decided to try things still and if we face difficulties, no problems. We will keep on experimenting and we shouldn't be scared to find new answers, whether it is batting or bowling combinations," he said.

In the T20 World Cup, there will be a set combination, but the experiments have really paid off well, according to the captain.

"We got a lot of answers in last 8-10 months. When the World T20 starts, we will see what needs to be done," he said.

At the conference, Rohit also spoke about Virat Kohli's form and backed him again.

"As far as I am concerned, I found him in absolutely good touch. He is back after a month-long break, and I didn't see him doing anything extraordinarily different," Rohit said.

(Inputs from PTI)

