Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: KL Rahul's golden duck make fans angry, Twitter floods with sarcasm

In the opening match between India and Pakistan, KL Rahul got dismissed on a golden duck.

Rahul fell prey to Naseem Shah who made his T20I debut in the match and lost his wicket without scoring a run. India's opening stand broke and criticisms started pouring on social media.

KL Rahul returned to the Indian side in the ODI series against Zimbabwe after recovering from injury to lead the men in blue. His performance in the series that India won by 3-0 was underwhelming. His inclusion in India's Asia Cup squad had raised questions followed by the decision to not pick Rishabh Pant over him.

Rahul will want to bounce back in India's next match scheduled on 31st August.

Full Squads:

India squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali

