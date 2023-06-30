Friday, June 30, 2023
     
Allan Border reveals Parkinson's disease, says it will be miracle if he lives to 80

"No way am I going to get another 100, that's for sure, I'll just slip slowly into the west," Border reveals.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 30, 2023 19:49 IST
Allan Border was the first Australian to score 10000 Test
Image Source : GETTY Allan Border was the first Australian to score 10000 Test runs

The former Australian cricket captain Allan Border revealed that he is suffering from Parkinson's disease since 2016. The legendary batter shocked cricket fans around the world with this revelation and added that it will be a miracle if he lives to 80.

Border, 67, revealed that he was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, in 2016. He said that he kept it private because he didn't want people to feel sorry for him.

"I walked into the neurosurgeon's and he said straight up, 'I'm sorry to tell you but you've got Parkinson's'," Border told Newscorp on June 30. "Just the way you walked in. Your arms straight down by your side, hanging not swinging.' He could just tell."

"I'm a pretty private person and I didn't want people to feel sorry for me sort of thing. Whether people care you don't know. But I know there'll come a day when people will notice."

Border also gave an update on his current condition by adding that he is feeling better and he is not scared about the immediate future.

"I get the feeling I'm a hell of a lot better off than most. At the moment I'm not scared, not about the immediate future anyway. I'm 68. If I make 80, that'll be a miracle. I've got a doctor friend and I said if I make 80, that'll be a miracle, and he said, 'That will be a miracle.'"

The legendary batter was the first Australian to score 10000 runs in Test cricket and he was the leading run-scorer in red-ball cricket at the time of his retirement in 1979. He scored 11174 runs in 156 Test matches with 27 centuries and 63 fifties but sadly will not get another 100 in life.

"No way am I going to get another 100, that's for sure," Border said. "I'll just slip slowly into the west."

