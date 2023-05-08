After KL Rahul, LSG lose another key player for the rest of IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants are going through a tough time in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With two losses and one no result in last three matches, LSG have found themselves in a little bit of trouble. Moreover, they have lost their regular skipper KL Rahul due to injury for the rest of the season as well with Krunal Pandya taking up the mantle.

Now with playoffs race getting tighter with every match, LSG have lost their key fast bowler Mark Wood for the remainder of IPL season too. He left the camp on Sunday after the team's encounter against Gujarat Titans that they lost by 56 runs. Wood and his wife are expecting a baby soon and the cricketer wants to be at home during this special moment.

Wood's loss is huge given the fact that LSG are struggling big time with the ball having conceded 227 runs in their previous encounter. Wood was one of the top bowlers for them and is the second highest wicket-taker despite playing only four matches. He had picked up 11 wickets before going down to illness and didn't play the last few matches for the franchise. While it seems unlikely that he will come back, Wood is hopeful that he will be back to play the backend of the season.

"For the birth of my daughter, so sadly, but a good reason to go home. Hopefully, I might be able to come back, and you can see me play a game. I am sorry that unfortunately, haven't played more, in the four games I played, managed to get a few wickets, but hopefully I can charge in again. One last push to try and get in those playoffs and make the finals. That's the goal and as a group, we understand that. It's tough in sports, you win some you lose some but the lads are training hard. I've seen that myself and I know how hard people are working.

"There are some fantastic characters in the group and they really try everything for your team. So keep believing, keep backing them up and I am sure they'll come good. And the players have really weclomed me into the team and I feel honoured to wear this shirt. Thank you to the fans, thank you everyone, I have thoroughly enjoyed it. All the Best," Wood said.

