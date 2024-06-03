Barley porridge can help reduce obesity, know how to make and other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know how to make barley porridge for weight loss.

Barley, also known as dalia is a healthy and excellent breakfast and dinner option. Especially, if you want to lose weight, then consuming barley porridge is very beneficial for you. It is not only healthy but it also tastes great. Although most people consume wheat porridge to lose weight, do you know that barley porridge is more beneficial in reducing obesity? Barley porridge, rich in nutrients, contains iron, calcium, zinc, vitamin B, magnesium, and dietary fibre in abundance. Barley porridge not only reduces your weight but also has many other health benefits. Let us tell you what are the benefits of eating it and how to make its recipe at home.

Other benefits of eating barley porridge

Boosts Immunity: Rich in antioxidants, barley porridge helps fight free radicals and strengthens weak immunity.

Reduces bad cholesterol: If you are suffering from a serious problem with blood sugar, high BP or bad cholesterol, then barley porridge is a better option for you. Barley porridge helps in controlling these problems.

Reduces obesity: Barley porridge is rich in protein and fibre which speeds up weak metabolism and makes the difficult process of weight loss easier. The fibre present in it also speeds up digestion. Which makes it easier to burn belly fat.

Ingredients for making barley porridge

1 tsp Desi Ghee

1 capsicum

1 onion

1 green chilli

1 carrot

3 to 4 beans

half cup barley

How to make barley porridge for weight loss

Roast half a cup of barley in 1 teaspoon of Desi Ghee. Now chop 1 capsicum, 1 onion, 1 green chilli, 1 carrot and 3 to 4 beans and keep them aside. Now put 1 teaspoon of mustard oil in a pan and then add chopped vegetables. When the vegetables turn brown, add roasted barley and fry it. Now add 1 glass of water to it and cook it. Now add a little salt to it and then consume it.

