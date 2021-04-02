Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 10 years of 2011 World Cup victory: Members of winning squad remember the historic moment

The members of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team remembered the glorious moment when the side sealed its second title 10 years ago. April 2, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of India's victory in the tournament.

MS Dhoni, the Indian captain in the 2011 edition, hit the winning runs as he slammed a six over long-on against Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara, steering India to a second World Cup title.

India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account to remember the day. Tendulkar had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and informed in the same tweet that he has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure.

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win," he wrote.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who made an electrifying start to India's 2011 World Cup campaign with a 175-run innings in the side's first match against Bangladesh, wrote, "April 2: 10 years ago, the moment of a lifetime. #TeamIndia."

Yuvraj Singh, who was adjudged the Man of the Tournament for his terrific all-round performance (362 runs; 15 wickets), wrote "April 2, 2011 - a day when history was created! We wanted to win the WC for India & for the master @sachin_rt who carried the nation’s expectations over decades! Indebted to be able to represent India & bring glory to our nation."

Former all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year, wrote, "It's been 10 years but there are many memories still afresh. 2011 World Cup win - The golden moment which always will stay close to my heart. What a night it was for one billion Indian fans!"

Former Indian pacer Munaf Patel wrote, "On this day 2011 dream became true."

Only five members of the squad which represented India in the 2011 World Cup are still active in the game. Of those, two - Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin continue to be a part of the Indian team.

The other three -- Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla and Sreesanth play in domestic cricket.