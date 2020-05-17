'Dhoni was going for toss, on the way he told me..': Wriddhiman Saha recalls story behind his Test debut

Image Source : AP India's Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha recalled the story behind his Test debut, which took place against South Africa in Nagpur in 2010.

With cricket action coming to a halt, many current cricketers are taking it to social media to interact with fans, teammates and journalists to talk about their career in the sport and life beyond the field. India's Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is one such player who also opened up on his international career during a recent interview.

In a conversation with Sports Tak, Saha talked about former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who was the side's first-choice wicketkeeper across all formats for many years. Saha admitted that he could never replace Dhoni and only got a long run in the side after the Ranchi wicketkeeper announced his retirement from the longest format of the game.

“I didn’t replace MS Dhoni, I got chance after he left playing Test cricket," said Saha.

Saha also opened up on his Test debut. "The Test in which I debuted, VVS Laxman was not playing because of finger injury. Rohit Sharma was called to replace him (in Nagpur Test match vs South Africa) as he had scored a good hundred in the Board President match.

“On the match day during the practice, Rohit collided with me. Both of us got ankle injury but he got it more. MS Dhoni was going for toss and I was giving throw downs to Subramaniam Badrinath, on his way told me ‘Saha tu khel rha h (Saha you are playing)'."

He further said that he learned 'the maximum' of what he could from Dhoni even as he failed to get as many number of games for the side during his presence.

“Gary Kirsten had told me MS Dhoni is in the team and so you will not play. He asked me to do my own practice. That’s why I played the net bowlers and then directly went on to play Dale Steyn and Mornie Morkel. MS Dhoni had set his standard and I learn from him till date.

“His keeping or batting style, his stumping in fraction of seconds, there are a lot of things to learn. He 2-4 years older to me, I was knowing that if MS Dhoni is playing I will not get to play. Nobody likes sitting outside but with MS Dhoni in the team there is no option left. So, I learnt the maximum from and performed whenever given chance,” said Saha.

He also funnily recalled how Dhoni reacted when he asked him about keeping wickets during his debut Test.

"I asked him during the Nagpur Test match that who would keep. He said ‘obviously I will keep, you are a good fielder, you go and field'," remembered Saha.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage