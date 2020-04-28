Watch: 'On popular demand', Jasprit Bumrah shares video of his 20-ball 42 for Gujarat

Image Source : TWITTER/JASPRIT BUMRAH Jasprit Bumrah shared a video of his blistering 20-ball 42 innings for Gujarat after he mentioned about the knock during a live session with Yuvraj Singh.

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most devastating pacers in the world, but in 2017, he once played a key role with the bat to lead his domestic side Gujarat to a win over Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Bumrah scored 42 off just 20 deliveries to lead Gujarat to a strong total of 277/9 in the game. The side then bowled Goa out for 199, winning the match by 78 runs.

Taking to Twitter, Bumrah wrote, "On popular demand (mostly by Yuvraj Singh), here's presenting Jasprit Bumrah's match-winning knock of 2017!"

On popular demand (mostly by @YUVSTRONG12), here’s presenting, Jasprit Bumrah’s match winning knock of 2017! pic.twitter.com/gnaSrZUOWn — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 28, 2020

The context from this post comes from a live session he took part in alongside Yuvraj Singh last week. The former Indian all-rounder funnily taunted Bumrah on his poor batting record.

"You have a highest of 10 in ODIs, 10 in Tests, and 16 runs in IPL. You have a total of 82 runs in 80 first-class class games," Yuvraj said.

However, Bumrah was quick to point out one particular inning of his of which he is proud of. He reminded everyone of his unbeaten 42-run knock against Goa in Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2017. "I have a highest of 20-ball 42 runs against Goa," he replied.

Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debut in 2016 with a Test call-up coming in 2018. The 26-year old is now regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the business with 104 wickets in ODIs from 64 games and 68 scalps in just 14 Test matches.

With cricket coming to a standstill, cricketers are taking it to social media to interact with fans and fellow players.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage