Wasim Jaffer picks a player each from 11 countries to form best T20 XI, opts for Bumrah over Kohli

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah with Virat Kohli

Former Indian cricketer and a domestic cricket legend Wasim Jaffer on Monday picked his best T20 XI but in a unique manner. He formed his lineup with players from 11 different countries and hence picked only one Indian in his XI.

Jaffer picked fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Indian skipper Virat Kohli as a specialist pacer in a bid to form a pace lineup with Sri Lankan legend and the nation's T20I captain Lasith Malinga.

The 42-year-old picked Australia's David Warner and captain of Pakistan limited-overs team, Babar Azam as his openers while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson completed the top-order lineup.

The middle-order has been formed by South Africa's AB de Villiers, who was recently named the best IPL batsman ever, along with England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and Windies all-rounder Andre Russell. The lineup also includes a second all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan from Bangladesh.

The bowling lineup comprises Rashid Khan and Nepal's Sandeep Sandeep Lamichhane, besides the aforementioned pacers.

International cricket has been put on a halt owing to the rapid spread of coronavirus. IPL 2020 has been suspended indefinitely until further notice. Meanwhile, on Monday, South Africa's tour of Sri Lanka was postponed.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage