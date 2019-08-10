Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli takes the Bottle Cap challenge with coach Ravi Shastri doing the commentary job

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took the much-hyped bottle-cap challenge on Saturday and shared the video on social media platforms.

Kohli, who is right now in Caribbean island for the ongoing India tour of West Indies will play the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

On the eve of the second ODI, Kohli took to Twitter to share his bottle-cap challenge and wrote, "Better late than never. #BottleCapChallenge."

While many of the other famous personalities did the famous challenge with legs (through kicking the cap), Kohli did it with his cricket bat which made the video even more special for cricket fans. The other interesting thing about the video clip was the old commentary of India's head coach Ravi Shastri which was running in the background.

Under Kohli's leadership, Team India has already whitewashed Windies in the T20I series by 3-0. However, the Men in Blue winning momentum got a little break in the first ODI, when the match was called of due to excessive rain and wet outfield. On Sunday, Kohli and Co. will look forward to winning the match to establish their supremacy over the Caribbean side.

For India, it will be about starting afresh after a disappointing loss in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. The batting looks solid at the top with Shikhar Dhawan coming back to join Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli will once again get to play freely at the no.3 position as he doesn't need to worry about building the innings as he had to during the showpiece event in England.