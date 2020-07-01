Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma salute doctors and health care workers on National Doctors' Day

Team India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to express his admiration for doctors and health care workers on the occasion of National Doctors Day. Kohli thanked them for their commitment towards helping people.

"Not just today but everyday we should celebrate the spirit of our doctors and health care workers. Thank you for your commitment towards helping so many people. I salute your spirit and dedication. #NationalDoctorsDay," Kohli wrote.

Kohli's limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma also hailed the efforts of doctors and claims words can't describe their effort means to everyone.

Rohit further requests everyone to adhere to the protocols in the critical time to make things easier for doctors.

"We all know the sacrifices & courage our Doctors have shown in these difficult times.Words can’t describe what their efforts mean to us.I just want to wish them the best. A humble request to all citizens to adhere to their protocols & make it easier for them #NationalDoctorsDay," Rohit wrote on his Twitter account.

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared an emotional message on the occasion by posting a video from the time of his back surgery, which put him out of cricket for a long time last year.

Hardik said he owes a lot to everyone that helped him in recovering from the injuries.

"Thankful to all the doctors who've personally helped me recover from the injuries that come with being a professional athlete. Owe a lot to everyone that helps keep us in top shape. #NationalDoctorsDay." Hardik wrote.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also took to Twitter to share a strong message for all the healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19 pandemic.

"On #NationalDoctorsDay, I would like to thank all the healthcare workers on the front lines of #COVIDー19 pandemic. Your selfless dedication and commitment towards serving humanity with compassion, empathy & care is inspiring #doctorsday #doctorsday2020," Shastri posted.

