Virat Kohli and Co. wish Indians a Happy Independence Day from the Caribbean. Watch

The Indian cricket team on Thursday wished the nation a very Happy Independence Day as the country celebrated the 73rd year of its freedom.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a video on Twitter where captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and coach Ravi Shastri can be seen wishing the citizens on the occasion.

"It is the most iconic day in the history of our country," Kohli said.

The video was released during the third ODI between India and West Indies at Port of Spain, which India eventually went on to win by 6 wickets to clinch the three-match series 2-0.

Kohli once again starred with the bat as he smashed his 43rd ODI century and took India over the line in their chase after rain reduced the game to 35 overs a side.

The Team India captain remained not out on 114 off 99 balls and was provided fine support by Shreyas Iyer, who once again made a claim for a spot in the Indian middle-order with a fine 41-ball 65 before falling in the 29th over.

Iyer's counter-attacking 65-run knock was game-changing as he took the pressure off his captain after India lost two wickets inside 100 runs.

This was India's ninth consecutive ODI series win over the West Indies -- home and away.