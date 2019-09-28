Sourav Ganguly re-elected as CAB president till July 2020

Image Source : PTI File photo of Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was re-elected as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Ganguly will hold office till July 2020, and that will complete his six years as an office-bearer and then enter a cooling-off period as mandated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new constitution.

Ganguly along with four other office-bearers were elected unopposed as nobody else filed nominations. The decision was made public at the end of the 85th annual general meeting of the CAB.

This will be Ganguly's second term as the CAB president. He took over in 2015 after the death of Jagmohan Dalmiya. Prior to that, Ganguly was part of CAB's working committee and was elected joint secretary in 2014.

The four other office-bearers along with Ganguly are Naresh Ojha (CAB vice-president), Avishek Dalmiya (CAB secretary) and Debabrata Das (Joint secretary) and Debasish Ganguly (Treasurer).