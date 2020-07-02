On this day: Rohit Sharma broke Sourav Ganguly's record of most centuries for India in a World Cup

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES On this day: Rohit Sharma broke Sourav Ganguly's record of most centuries in a World Cup for India

A year ago, on this day, Rohit Sharma played one of the best knocks of his life against Bangladesh in a group stage match at the 2019 World Cup.

Rohit, who was in form of his life during the WC last year, slammed his fourth ton in the tournament to break the record of former India skipper Sourav Ganguly of most centuries by an Indian in single World Cup edition.

Later with his fifth century in the match against Sri Lanka, Rohit also broke the world record of most centuries in World Cup, which was earlier held by Kumar Sangakkara (4).

Against Bangladesh, Rohit's majestic ton helped India continue their fine form at the showpiece event in England and Wales and they recorded a 28-run win in Birmingham.

Team India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first, Rohit, along with his opening partner KL Rahul, provided the team with a fine start as they put together a 180-run opening stand.

Rohit was the more aggressive of the two as he dealt in boundaries and paved the way for India to put on a huge total on the board.

Rohit took just 90 deliveries to cross the 100-run mark and he brought up his fourth century of the tournament in just the 29th over of the innings.

He smashed seven boundaries and five sixes before getting dismissed for 104 by Soumya Sarkar.

Bangladesh bowlers made a fine comeback and ended up restricting India to 314/9, which was still a very formidable score for the eventual semi-finalists.

For Bangladesh, Shakib-Al-Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin slammed respective half-centuries but Jasprit Bumrah's four-wicket haul broke their backbone and Hardik Pandya's three wickets helped India complete a comfortable win.

Team India was eliminated in the semi-final by New Zealand in Manchester with an 18-run defeat. Rohit ended the tournament with most runs 649 in 10 matches while Australian opener David Warner finished second with 648.

(With IANS Inputs)

