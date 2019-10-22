Image Source : @RAVISHASTRIOFC/TWITTER Ravi Shastri posts photo with MS Dhoni; Kohli invites reporter to say hello to Mahi

A notable absentee for the duration of the Test, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni finally showed up after India wrapped up the Test series against South Africa here, posing with coach Ravi Shastri among others.

Ranchi's most popular son was expected to turn up during the third Test, which ended with India winning by an innings and 202 runs, and he did, but only after the formalities had been completed by Virat Kohli and his men here.

"Great to see a true Indian legend in his den after a fantastic series win #Dhoni #TeamIndia #INDvsSA," Shastri tweeted with a picture of him with a grinning Dhoni.

In fact, when a scribe asked about Dhoni, a beaming skipper Kohli said in jest: "He is here in the change room. Come and say hello to him."

The 37-year-old icon, who led India to two world titles, has been on a sabbatical after India's semifinals exit from the 50-over World Cup in July.

The wicketkeeper-batsman's future is a matter of intense speculation but he hasn't spoken a word on it.

He has spent the time serving for his unit in the Territorial Army, where he is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel, and trying his hand at golf on a US trip.

The BCCI also posted a picture of Dhoni, wearing his all-access accreditation card, in the Indian dressing room.

In the picture posted by the Indian board, Dhoni is seen in conversation with debutant left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who took four wickets.