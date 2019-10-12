Punjab beat UP, Maharashtra defeat Haryana in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Image Source : PTI A file image of Gurkeerat Singh

Punjab rode on all-round performances from skipper Gurkeerat Singh and Karan Kalia to beat Uttar Pradesh by 63 runs in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare national one-day tournament on Saturday.

Sent into bat, Punjab suffered a top-order collapse as they lost half of their side for 59 before Gurkeerat (66 off 83 balls) and Karan Kalia (47) shared a 108-run stand for the sixth wicket to help the side teach 204 all out.

For Uttar Pradesh, pacer Ankit Rajpoot (4/36) and Saurabh Kumar (3/33) shared seven wickets between them.

Defending the modest total, spin duo of Kalia (4/22) and Mayank Markande (3/43) caused bulk of the damage to bundle out Uttar Pradesh for 141 in 38.4 overs. Gurkeerat (2/33) too chipped in with two wickets.

Wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav (46) top-scored for Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile in an another low-scoring Group B match, Maharashtra defeated Haryana by five wickets.

Electing to field, Maharashtra first bowled out Haryana for 135 in 39.5 overs and then chased down the target in 35.1 overs for the loss of five wickets.

Brief Scores:

Punjab: 204 all out in 50 overs (Gurkeerat Singh 66, Karan Kalia 47;A Rajpoot 4/36)

UP: 141 all out in 38.4 overs (Upendra Yadav 46;Kalia 4/22, Mayank Markande 3/43