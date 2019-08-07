'Extremely disappointed and hurt': Mickey Arthur reacts after being removed as Pakistan coach

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mickey Arthur reacts after being removed as Pakistan coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board is all set to revamp the entire coaching staff of the national team after deciding not to renew the contracts of Mickey Arthur and Grant Flower. The PCB committee which met in Lahore last Friday, have come to a conclusion that an overhaul was required which was approved by board chairman Ehsan Mani on Wednesday.

Arthur reacted on his contract not being extended by the board and said that he was 'extremely' disappointed and hurt'. The decision comes after Pakistan's exit from the 2019 World Cup in July.

Arthur said he had done his best to 'lift Pakistan cricket'.

“I am extremely disappointed and hurt,” said Arthur after the PCB revoked his contract and decided not to provide him with an extension. “I did my wholehearted effort to lift Pakistan cricket,” he added.

Arthur took over as Pakistan head coach three years ago and during his tenure guided the team to the Champions Trophy title in England in 2017. However, Pakistan missed the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup last month after being edged by New Zealand on superior net run-rate through the tournament.

In a statement released by the PCB, the committee which was headed by PCB managing director Wasim Khan, also included former Test captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq, had met with Arthur, former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed before recommending a change in the coaching setup.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board ... will be immediately undertaking a robust recruitment process after it decided not to renew the contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden," the PCB said in a statement.

Former Zimbabwe batsman Flower and South Africa-born Luden, who also had worked with Bangladesh team as trainer, have been working with the Pakistan team since 2014. Mahmood, a former Pakistan all-rounder, was appointed as bowling coach in 2016.

"I want to sincerely thank Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower, Grant Luden and Azhar Mahmood for their hard work and unwavering commitment during their tenures with the national men's team," Mani said. "The PCB remains committed to its fans and followers and we will do our utmost to ensure that we make decisions that continue to move Pakistan cricket forward in all formats."

(With AP Inputs)