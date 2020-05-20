Pakistan to send combined 25-man squad for 'bio secure' England tour in July, confirms PCB CEO Wasim Khan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan will play three Tests in August, followed three T20Is all of which will be held behind closed doors in a bid to stay safe amid the pandemic.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan on Wednesday confirmed that Pakistan will send a combined 25-man squad to England in July. Pakistan will play three Tests in August, followed three T20Is all of which will be held behind closed doors in a bid to stay safe amid the pandemic.

Wasim, speaking to Reuters, confirmed that PCB have agreed with the detailed provisions that the England and Wales Cricket Board have planned to implement to make the tour possible.

"So from that point of view, in principle, we are planning towards touring England," he said.

However, Wasim did mention that before sending the players medical advice and government guidance will be taken.

Pakistan will have to arrive almost a month before the opening Test to undergo a two-week quarantine period and then get some practice matches.

"From a manageability point of view, it makes sense for us and the ECB that the whole squad travel as one, so you create a bubble if you like around those players for the whole of the time that they are in England," Khan said.

"They are planning to create bio-secure hotels, a sort of environment around the players in certain parts of the hotel to keep the players safe and away from the general public," Khan added.

