Overlooked by England, Sam Billings takes break to 'refresh'

England batsman Sam Billings, who has not been selected in the white-ball squad for the South Africa tour, has decided to take a break from franchise cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). Billings will use the time to get ready to turn up for Kent in the upcoming domestic season.

"All the best to the lads heading to South Africa," Billings tweeted.

"Huge amount of depth esp in the white ball game atm. Of course disappointed not to be involved but wish the boys all the best. Will be working hard to get back in the mix (in all formats) in the near future!

"On a personal level, I have chosen to pull out of any franchise cricket this winter as well to focus/freshen up for a big year with Kent Cricket. Very fortunate to have played all over the last few years and a break from the game to refresh I feel is the best decision."

The 28-year-old was England's T20I vice-captain on the New Zealand tour recently but failed to impress with only 34 runs across five innings.

Away from England duty, the right-handed batsman chose not to put his name forward for next week's IPL auction after being released by Chennai Super Kings back in November.

Billings, who had also missed out on a World Cup berth owing to a shoulder injury, will next be available for Kent where he will try to score runs and stake a claim in England squads across all formats.

England will be playing four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is on their tour to South Africa.