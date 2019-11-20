MS Dhoni calls for practicality while finishing an innings in limited-overs cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni calls for practicality while finishing an innings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni perhaps became the best finisher after Michael Bevan in his prime and some would argue that he is perhaps the best in limited-overs cricket. With time the ability faded but he still remains one of the best readers of the game and astute batsman when it comes to dealing with pressure. As his time slowly comes to an end or perhaps is all but over, he shared a piece of advice, that might help the next-gen of Indian batters to finish a game or two.

Speaking to ANI, Dhoni said batting at No.6 is not easy and you have to be practical and have a set target in mind.

"It is very important to have a practical approach. If I'm batting at number 6 and play 15 balls, I know if I score 25-30 runs, it is very good, outstanding performance. But at the same time, there can be hindrances.

"You think about scoring for your team and go for big hits, it may also cost you a wicket. So you will have to practically set up what your target is," Dhoni told ANI.

"As I already said, it is important to focus on controllable things. You have to work on it, and the process is very important to succeed," he furthe radded when asked about how he controls the game so well.

Dhoni has been away from the Indian team since India's exit from the 2019 World Cup in the semi-finals. He was been on a self-imposed sabbatical from international cricket and has enjoyed his time away from the game doing various activities.

The 38-year-old remains unavailable for the West Indies series if reports are to be believed and no dates or prediction regarding his return to the national side has been given by either his camp or the team management.

The former India captain was last seen with the team on day five of the Ranchi Test after India sealed a 3-0 whitewash of South Africa.