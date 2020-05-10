'Tumhare captain hain ham, bewakoof kisi aur ko banao': Shami recalls Dhoni's tough words during 2014 NZ tour

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Shami recalled how MS Dhoni once lost his cool after he bowled a bouncer during the second Test in New Zealand tour in 2014.

With cricket coming to a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the players are taking it to social media to talk about life in the sport and beyond. Many players have been interacting with teammates as well as international cricketers to reflect on their career and future prospects.

In one such conversation on Instagram live, Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami interacted with Bengal teammate and India's domestic veteran Manoj Tiwary. The duo talked about various topics, and Shami also recalled a rather tense moment with former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the field.

Shami talked about a Test match between India and New Zealand in 2014, where Brendon McCullum famously scored a triple-century to secure a draw after the Kiwis were on a backfoot, following a huge first-innings trail.

"After McCullum was dropped on 14, on that day we thought, it’s alright; we will send him back soon. Then he batted till lunch again the next day. He continued till tea and the day was about to end, so I asked Virat why did you drop him,” Shami told Tiwary.

"McCullum then went on to score 300. On that day before lunch, another batsman edged one, and he was dropped again. So out of frustration, I ran in and bowled a bouncer on the final delivery before lunch was called, the ball went over Mahi bhai’s head.

"As we were heading towards the dressing room for lunch, Mahi bhai came to me and said 'I know the catch was dropped, but you should have bowled the last ball properly'. I told him, the ball slipped out of my hands,” said Shami.

It was then when Dhoni turned a little aggressive and got angry on the bowler.

“Mahi bhai ne mujhe thode se tight language mein bola, ‘Dekh beta, bohot log aaye mere saamne. Bohot log khel ke chale gaye jhut mat bol.’ (Mahi bhai told me strictly, 'See, I've seen many cricketers come and go during my time. Don't lie to me') He said in a different way, but it was with a bit of aggression. He further said, ‘Bete tumhare senior hain, tumhare captain hain hum. Ye bewakoof kisi aur ko banana (I'm your senior and your captain, fool someone else)," Shami added further.

India had bowled New Zealand out on 192 in the first innings before posting 432 in the first innings. McCullum, then, scored 302, while BJ Watling and James Neesham also posted centuries to take the Kiwis to 680/8d. India scored 166/3 in the second innings before the captains shook hands.

