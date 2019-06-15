Sri Lanka vs Australia, Live Stream World Cup: Watch SL vs AUS Match 20 live stream online on Hotstar and Star Sports Network

Sri Lanka vs Australia, Live Stream World Cup: Here are the details of When, Where and How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia live World Cup match online on Hotstar and Star Sports Network. After two washed out games, Sri Lanka will be desperate to come out all guns blazing but defending champion Australia's depth will be hard to beat when the two sides clash in a World Cup fixture on Saturday. Sri Lanka have not played a match at the World Cup since June 4, forced to split points with Bangladesh and Pakistan following two washed out games. The island nation, who won the tournament back in 1996, stands fifth with just one win -- against minnows Afghanistan in a rain-hit match -- from four games. Defending champions Australia, on the other hand, have been simply unstoppable with their loss against India being the only blemish in an otherwise professional performance so far in the tournament. The five-time winners are placed second with three wins from four games. (LIVE MATCH SCORECARD)

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2019 World Cup, live from Kennington Oval in London:

The 2019 World Cup Match 20, Sri Lanka vs Australia will be played at Kennington Oval in London.

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of SL vs AUS, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch live cricket match on Hotstar.

You can watch the live streaming of the 2019 World Cup Match 20, Sri Lanka vs Australia on Hotstar from 03.00 PM IST onwards.

The 2019 World Cup Match 18, Sri Lanka vs Australia will be played on June 15 (Saturday).

The 2019 World Cup Match 20 Sri Lanka vs Australia will start at 03:00 PM IST on June 15.

The 2019 World Cup Match 20, Sri Lanka vs Australia will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 for Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD and 2 HD for English along with Star Sports 1 Select HD. You can also watch the match live on Hotstar.

What are the squads for Sri Lanka vs Australia World Cup Match 20?

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.