Kolkata Court issues arrest warrant against Mohammed Shami in domestic violence case

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES An arrest warrant has been issued against Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, who is currently with the Indian team and is taking part in the Test series against West Indies.

An arrest warrant has been issued against Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami by Alipore court in Kolkata in connection to the accusations of domestic abuse by his wife, Hasin Jahan.

The Indian cricketer will have to surrender within 15 days to avoid arrest, and apply for bail.

In early 2018, Hasin Jahan had accused Shami and his brother of domestic violence, and the duo was booked under IPC Section 498A.

Shami is yet to appear in the court, however, due to which the arrest warrant has been issued.

The two have, however, been publically vocal over the allegations on multiple occasions. The cricketer, in an interview, said, "I hope everything remains fine. Whatever is the outcome, I am ready to face it," when asked to comment on the allegations.

Jahan, meanwhile, stood by her allegations. "I am all alone and fighting my battle alone. Today just because I have no strong family background or source of income like the wives of other cricketers, I have to face these kinds of problem," she said last month.

"This long duration of the case is very difficult for me but today I have media with me who will listen to me but what will happen to those who have no one to listen. This has happened to me just because this is India. If it was any other country this thing had never happened to me. The police in UP has harassed me immensely but this has happened only because this is India. Earlier I have shown you a phone in which there was all the proof against Shami," she further said.

In April 2019, Hasin Jahan was taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Police for creating ruckus at Shami’s house. She was later released on bail.

The Indian bowler is currently with the team in the West Indies, where he is taking part in the Test series. He is expected to take the field later today in the ongoing second test against the Windies, in which India are on the verge of securing a series win.

Shami was also a part of the 15-member squad for the 2019 World Cup, and made headlines for bagging a hat-trick in the group game against Afghanistan.