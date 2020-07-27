Joe Denly, Reece Topley named in England's 14-man squad for Ireland ODI series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Joe Denly

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced their 14-man squad for the three-match one-day international series against Ireland that starts on Thursday.

Joe Denly, who was part of England's red-ball squad for the West Indies series and was dropped after the first Test, found a spot in the ODI squad. He was earlier last week released by ECB from the Manchester bio-bubble to join the white-ball squad at the Ageas Bowl, although he did not take part in any of the intra-squad matches.

Reece Topley, who had made his ODI debut four years back, has been recalled to the squad amid the absence of some regular white-ball names. Other notable inclusions are that of David Willey, who found a spot in the team after being dropped from England 2019 World Cup-winning squad at the start of their campaign. Sam Billings and Liam Dawson have also been recalled.

Meanwhile, the uncapped trio of Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone have been included while Phil Salt, sho scored a 58-ball century in the practice game for the Lions against Ireland on Sunday did not find his name on the list.

The likes of Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes will however miss the series owing to their red-ball commitment.

Eoin Morgan will lead the side while Moeen Ali, as announced earlier by ECB, will be his deputy.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey

Reserves: Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage