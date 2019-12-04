Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
PTI PTI
Mumbai Published on: December 04, 2019 22:28 IST
Image Source : @YOHANBLAKE/TWITTER

Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake meets Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai

Ace Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake met legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar at his residence here on Wednesday.

Blake, who is in the megapolis to promote the Road Safety World Series, took to Twitter to inform about the meeting and posted a picture with the master blaster.

"Just had a wonderful chat with the great man at his home in Mumbai. @rsworldseries @sachin_rt," Blake, who has two Olympic gold medals and as many silvers to his credit, wrote on the microblogging site along with a picture with Tendulkar.

The 29-year-old Jamaican sprinter has already made it clear he was eyeing gold in the next year's Tokyo Olympics.

