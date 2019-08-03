Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Inzamam, Arthur, Sarfaraz appear before PCB

The three main stakeholders of Pakistan cricket -- head coach Mickey Arthur, chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and captain Sarfraz Ahmed -- appeared before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to express their views on the performance of the team in the last four years.

The meeting chaired by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan lasted for four hours on Friday, the Dawn reported. This is the first time that the head coach, the chief selector and the captain appeared before the PCB's Cricket Committee.

It first heard Sarfraz, then Inzamam and in the end Arthur appeared to give his views. They were asked various questions on their performance, including at the recently concluded World Cup.

The committee members also gave their opinions regarding the appointment of a new skipper. Sources have revealed that Sarfraz may be removed as captain from all three formats.

Arthur wished to continue with his job as the head coach. Some committee members have recommended to extend his contract till the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan had failed to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup held in England and Wales, finishing fifth behind England, New Zealand, India and Australia.