Captaincy a 'blessing', nothing possible without the team: Virat Kohli after record-breaking win over Windies

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli, who surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become the captain with most away Test victories for India, insisted that he is only fulfilling his responsibility in the team.

India inflicted a humiliating 318-run defeat on the West Indies in the first Test as Jasprit Bumrah dismantled the hosts with a five-wicket haul after Ajinkya Rahane found his first century in two years, here on Sunday.

West Indies were chasing a stiff 419-run target but Indian pacers, led by Bumrah demolished the hosts, who were all out for just 100 in 26.5 overs in the final session of the fourth day.

After the game, Virat Kohli, who became the captain with most away Test wins for India after the stunning victory at Antigua, said that it is a ‘blessing’ to be able to contribute as the skipper of the side.

“It's a responsibility that I'm fulfilling. It's a blessing that I am in a position to contribute to my team in more than one way. Nothing is possible without the team. I am taking the decisions but it is up to the individuals to do the execution,” Kohli said.

Virat Kohli praised the Indian players for their brilliant effort with both, bat and ball. He was particularly impressed with the bowlers, who bundled the Windies inside two sessions on Day 4.

“Jinks (Rahane) excellent in both innings, KL (Rahul) solid in both innings too. Mention to Vihari too. We had to come back in this game 3-4 times, so that is a positive. Moving forward from Australia. Bumrah's workload is most important which is why he didn't play any white-ball games after the World Cup.

"He'll be a key factor for us as long as the World Test Championship continues. Shami is the same and Ishant is a banker, reliable always. Umesh is there too and Navdeep is waiting in the wings. We are settled as our bowling options, but managing workloads will be important,” said the Indian captain.

Virat Kohli also stressed on the need to include Hanuma Vihari in the side. Vihari was in contention with Rohit Sharma for a place in the final XI.

"Vihari got a nod because combination is important. He's an effective part-time bowler and helps us when we need to catch up with the over-rate. We have a group discussion and then we decide what's best for the team. There will always be opinions about the XI, but people will know that it's in the interest of the team,” explained Kohli.