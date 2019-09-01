'Once in a lifetime': Jasprit Bumrah awes greats with Sabina hat-trick

Image Source : AP 'Once in a lifetime': Jasprit Bumrah awes greats after Sabina hat-trick

Jasprit Bumrah flattened the West Indies with another spell of fiery fast-bowling as the hosts toiled on day two of the second Test at Sabina Park.

Bumrah, who ran through the Windies at Antigua, started off where he left in the first Test and ended day two with figures of 6/16 from 9.1 overs as the home side toiled on 87/7 in reply to India's 416.

However, it was not just the wickets that made him earn huge praise. Bumrah on Sunday became the third Indian to take a Test hat-trick after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan and it got him high praise from one of West Indies' finest.

Ian Bishop took to twitter to express himself after another Bumrah masterclass.

“Jasprit Bumrah is a once in a lifetime talent,” Bishop tweeted.

Jasprit Bumrah is a once in a lifetime talent. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) August 31, 2019

Teammate R Ashwin was also floored by Bumrah’s spell of fast bowling in Jamaica.

“The Carribean islands have seen so many fast bowling greats dish out their fury, and this performance from Jasprit Bumrah. Would have made each of those greats extremely happy. Wow just wow,” Ashwin tweeted.

The Carribean islands have seen so many fast bowling greats dish out their fury, and this performance from @Jaspritbumrah93 would have made each of those greats extremely happy. Wow just wow. #WIvIND — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) September 1, 2019

Other cricketers also took to social media platforms to express their excitement and praise the speedster.

Test hat-trick for Jasprit Bumrah , a very special bowler. India very lucky to have found him and what a champion he proves to be everytime.

Greatest find in the last 7-8 years. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 31, 2019