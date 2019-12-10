There's time for WT20, let's focus on winning series: Rohit Sharma

Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma has said that the T20 World Cup is still a long way ahead, adding that winning the games leading up to tournament would naturally help the team composition.

Rohit Sharma doesn't want to lose his sleep over World T20 which is still some distance away and thereby lose his grip on the present where come Wednesday, India have a series to win against a competitive West Indies side.

India will lock horns with two-time World T20 champions in the series-deciding third match here even as the preparations to find the right combinations for the marquee event continues.

"See, I don't want to keep saying that we are trying to build a squad for the (T20)World Cup. It is still a long-long way ahead. We just need to focus on winning the series and that will keep us in good state, moving forward," Rohit said on Tuesday ahead of the series finale.

"If we keep winning games, keep doing the right things on the field, the composition of the team will take care (by itself)," Rohit added.

Earlier today, Rohit Sharma featured in a video alongside India's spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

A video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was captioned: "Rapidfire ft. Kuldeep, Chahal and the HITMAN. Many fun facts from the spin twins @yuzi_chahal & @imkuldeep18 on the questions curated by @ImRo45."

In the video, Rohit was seen asking Chahal: "One batsman you wouldn't want to bowl to?"

"You (Rohit Sharma) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Everyone says that when you are on 20-25 runs, already settled, it becomes difficult to bowl as you play shots all across the park," Chahal responded.

In return, Rohit said: "I have to take him for dinner tonight."

The India opener further asked Chahal and Kuldeep about the "best thing about Hyderabad". Chahal replied: "Veg biryani".

Kuldeep too, recalled his T20 debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Hyderabad.

Rohit also asked both who is the worst dancer in Team India to which both the spinning duo replied with the name of all-rounder Shivam Dube.

India won the first T20I in Hyderabad by six wickets but lost the second affair by eight wickets in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday as the three-match series got levelled.

The third and final contest of the rubber will be played in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday.

