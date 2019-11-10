Stream Live Cricket, India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Watch Live IND vs BAN cricket match online on Hotstar

The visitors came into the tour on the back of multiple problems. Arguably the best all-rounder in the world, Shakib Al Hasan ruled out due to suspension. The team going on strike before the tour. However, this series has given them hope of producing a historical moment for their nation which can be remembered for generations to come. Bangladesh beat India comfortably in the first T20I and that wounded the Indian players. A backlash was to be expected and that is what they got. In the second T20I, the Indian bowlers kept the Bangla batters under check and then it was the Hitman show. Bangladesh would want to try and ensure that the batsmen settling in finish the job. As for India, the fielding and keeping will be concerning them.

When is the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I will be played on November 10 (Sunday).

Where is the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I being played?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I is being played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

You can watch the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I live cricket streaming match on Hotstar, Star Sports and DD Sports in India.

You can watch the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I on Hotstar, Star Sports and DD Sports.

What are the squads for the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam