India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Manish Pandey back as India invited to bat

India and Bangladesh are set for the series decider in Nagpur after both the sides won a game each in the three-match series. Bangladesh stunned Rohit Sharma -led Indian team in the first T20I in Delhi as Mushfiqur Rahim 's heroics sealed a comfortable seven-wicket victory for the hosts. However, India made a remarkable comeback in the second match after a fiery innings from Rohit pulled India back in the series. There will be significant burning topics for both the sides - the form of Shikhar Dhawan is a sign of worry for the hosts, as is the sloppiness of Rishabh Pant behind the wickets. On a spin-friendly VCA wicket, Bangladesh's worries against leg-spin may become all-the-more significant. We're in for an exciting contest between the bat and ball, and you can follow the live updates from the final T20I on IndiaTV.

18.53 IST: India have obviously gone with a bowler short. Considering the side's reasonable troubles throughout the series with leaking runs in crucial stages - is it safe? If one of the five available bowlers go wrong, it will not be easy for Rohit - none of the top six is even a part-timer. Remember - Khaleel Ahmed's form has been far from inspiring and the likes of Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube have leaked runs.

18.40 IST: Manish Pandey is in for India in the place of Krunal Pandya. A brave call as India's bowling unit goes thinner. Mosaddek Hossain is out for Bangladesh with an injury, as Mohammad Mithun replaces him.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain

18.31 IST: TOSS! Bangladesh win toss, opt to field against India in Nagpur. The three-match series is level at 1-1.

18.20 IST: We're 10 minutes away from the toss. Spend your time reading this interview of former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Das Gupta, who has weighed in on the criticism of Rishabh Pant. [READ]

18.11 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal made a solid comeback after spending time on the sidelines in the limited-overs format. The leg-spinner is currently the most economical bowler in the series so far (min. 4 overs), and Bangladesh batsmen have had a difficult time dealing with him. Here's what Rohit Sharma had to say on Chahal: [READ]

18.03 IST: Rohit Sharma, the Indian stand-in skipper, defended his significantly inexperienced squad after the defeat in the first T20I. He lived up to his words and played the same XI in the second, and shined with the bat himself to guide India to an easy win in Rajkot. Read to know how he did it.

17:53 IST: Bangladesh kickstarted the series with a comprehensive win over India. Both, captain Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim attempted to downplay the size of the victory in the post-match conference. It was a subdued celebration - the one which hints at the rising confidence amongst them as a team, and their denial to be overawed, no matter who the opposition. However, India's mauling of the side in the second T20I has put Bangladesh in a little trouble. Here's what Bangladesh's coach, Russell Domingo had to say in the pre-match press conference. [Read]

Brief Preview: India will be eyeing their first T20 International series win at home this season when they take on Bangladesh in the decisive third game here on Sunday, with the hope that their fringe players contribute significantly to a victory. [FULL PREVIEW]