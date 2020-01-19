IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli joins four other all-time greats, breaks another Dhoni record with 89

Image Source : BCCI.TV File image of Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli carved yet another masterclass of a chasing innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday to guide the hosts to a seven-wicket win in the third and final ODI match of the series against Australia. Kohli scored 89 runs off 91 deliveries, after Rohit Sharma's sensational 29th ODI ton, to guide India to a 2-1 series win. And en route to the mark, Kohli joined four other all-time greats in the format and broke another MS Dhoni record.

5 Kohli became the fifth entrant in the list of players with 100 or more fifty-plus scores in the format after Sachin Tendulkar (145), Kumar Sangakkara (118), Ricky Ponting (112), and Jacques Kallis (103). Kohli became the fastest to reach the milestone having scored it in his 236th innings.

11208 runs scored by Kohli as captain in international cricket as he surpassed Dhoni to become the highest-scoring Indian skipper across formats and is the fourth-highest overall after Ponting, Graeme Smith and Stephen Fleming.

7000 runs amassed by Kohli in run chases in ODIs and achieved the milestone in his 133rd innings - the fastest ever. Overall, he stands second in the unique run-tally list after Sachin - 8720 runs in 232 innings. Kohli now has a tally of 7018 runs.

4865 runs have been scored by Kohli at home as a captain in ODIs. He surpassed Sri Lanka's Sangakkara (4724) to make him the fourth-highest run-getter in the list and stands behind Sachin, Ponting and Kallis.