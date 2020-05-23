Image Source : GETTY IMAGES If BCCI want IPL to take the slot they will get their way: Ian Chappell

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell claimed that BCCI will win in their attempt to host IPL in September- November window. Chappell, who is very vocal about his views, believes that if the T20 World Cup is postponed by the ICC, then BCCI will make a way for IPL to happen this year.

The ICC flagship event is scheduled in Australia from October 18 to November 15. The option of shifting the upcoming T20 World Cup to 2022 is expected to be put on the table when the ICC Board meets on May 28.

“The first thing you know is that the BCCI will win,” Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

“They’ll get their way if they want to play in October. At this point, it appears to me that the chances of the T20 World Cup going ahead are somewhere between Buckley’s and none.

Chappell said that it will be logistically very difficult for Cricket Australia to host 2020 World T20.

“With so many countries, I just think it would be logistically way too difficult, but that’s purely a cricketer talking, not a medical person or someone with experience running a tournament like that.

“But it seems to me with 16 teams to worry about it’s probably going to be too hard, and if the BCCI want the IPL to take that slot they’ll probably get their way,” he added.

While the support to have an IPL in October-November window instead of the T20 World Cup is growing, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal said that the governing body won't push for a postponement of the global event but at the same time, it needs to be seen that in these times, whether an event of that magnitude can be held in Australia.

"T20 World Cup is a global event. Why should we push for postponement of global event? Yes, what we need to check is that an event of such magnitude with so many teams and all the health safety norms, empty stadiums, can it be held?

"These are calls that ICC and Cricket Australia will have to take," Dhumal said.

