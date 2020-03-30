Watch: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya play indoor cricket; urge people to 'stay home'

Image Source : TWITTER/MIPALTAN The Pandya brothers played indoor cricket and urged the people to exercise caution amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya shared a video on his official Twitter profile on Sunday where he is seen playing indoor cricket with brother Hardik Pandya and family.

He wrote, "We can have fun indoors too. Please stay home and be safe everyone @hardikpandya7."

After completing the indoor cricket session, the brothers also used hand sanitizers, thus raising awareness on exercising caution during the deadly outbreak of COVID-19.

Watch:

We can have fun indoors too 😊 Please stay home and be safe everyone 🤗 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/bje9m5n99j — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 29, 2020

There have been over 1,000 positive cases of coronavirus in India so far. The outbreak has led to the postponement and cancellation of various sporting events across the country, including the IPL.

The 13th edition of the IPL, which was scheduled to begin on March 29 is suspended till April 15. However, it was reported on Sunday that it is increasingly likely that the tournament will be cancelled.

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli made donations to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister's Relief Funds to aid the fight against COVID-19.