Brett Lee terms ICC's one-match ban on Kagiso Rabada 'ridiculous'

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee has slammed ICC's decision to suspend South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada for one Test due to his overflow of emotions while celebrating a wicket, saying its "ridiculous".

"I understand that cricket needs to be played in the spirit of the game but to ban @KagisoRabada25 for a test match for over celebrating to me is ridiculous. I also know that he has pushed the boundaries before but come on! No swearing involved! Love his passion. Don't agree @ICC," Lee said in a tweet.

Lee joined Michael Vaughan and South Africa head coach and wicketkeeper-batsman Mark Boucher who believes that emotions sometimes "overflow" on the cricket field when two teams are playing hard against each other and going for the win.

Lee's remarks come after Proteas pacer Rabada received one demerit point for his behaviour towards Joe Root. After clean-bowling the England captain with the best ball delivered on the first day of the third Test at St George's Park on Thursday, Rabada celebrated loudly and passionately within millimetres of the dismissed batter.

That earned him a level one conviction for "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match". He did not contest the charge. His sentence of a fine of 15 per cent of his match fee and one demerit point meant he had piled up four points which prompted the one-match ban.

Rabada will miss the fourth and final Test of the ongoing series against England.