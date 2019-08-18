Team India's security upped in West Indies after 'hoax' security threat

Image Source : @BCCI/TWITTER BCCI informs Indian HC in Antigua about hoax terror threat to Team India

The Indian cricket board on Sunday confirmed that that security threat to the national team is a "hoax" but the Indian High Commission here has intimated the Antigua government about the developments.

On Sunday, there were reports that BCCI received a mail about the potential security threat to the Indian team which is in West Indies and currently playing a warm-up game in Coolidge, Antigua.

"We have informed the security agencies and it has been found out that it was a hoax email," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Sunday evening.

However, the BCCI is taking all appropriate measures to ensure that the security of the team is not compromised.

"We informed the High Commission in Antigua and they have in turn informed the local government over there. The security is being monitored and if need be will be beefed up adequately. As of now, they are still getting the same level of security," the official said.