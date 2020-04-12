Bangladesh pacer Mohammad Sharif retires from all forms of cricket

Bangladesh pacer Mohammad Sharif has retired from all forms of cricket. Sharif played 10 Tests and nine ODIs for Bangladesh in a brief international career between 2001 and 2007.
He has a total of 24 international wickets (14 in Tests, 10 in ODIs).
He, however, boasts of an illustrious career in domestic cricket with 393 scalps in First-Class cricket and 185 in List A.
"I have decided to quit from all forms of cricket though I feel I could have played for another two years," Sharif told Cricbuzz on Saturday.
"I am looking forward to working with BCB in the coming days if there is a possibility as I want to share the experience that I have gathered during this long journey," he said.
Sharif made his international debut in a match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in April 2001 and later made his Test debut in the same tour. In both matches, he got a wicket each. He continued to be a steady presence in the Bangladesh line-up before injuries caught up with him in 2002 and 2003. He has since had a stop-start career and the last international he played was a Test match against Sri Lanka in July 2007.
Sharif said that a nagging shoulder injury is what forced him to take the sudden decision. "Basically my shoulder injury give me this kind of thought in my mind. Like I have 11 scores in the beep test, but then again I think my right shoulder injury is in 50-50 condition. So I don't want to be involved with any club with this condition," said Sharif.