Live Streaming Cricket, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Watch AUS vs SL Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Cricket, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Full details on when and where to watch AUS vs SL Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony LIV.

Having already won the series, hosts Australia will aim for a whitewash when they take on Sri Lanka in the final T20I on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Steve Smith and David Warner steered Australia to a nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Wednesday, thus securing a 2-0 Twenty20 series win. Needing only 118 runs for victory, Smith (53 from 36) and Warner (60 from 41) combined in their first partnership for Australia on home soil since the 2017 Boxing Day test to give the hosts victory with 41 balls to spare. Sri Lanka will aim to finish the series on a high, however, even as their performances in the first two games were far from inspiring. You can find the full details of when and where to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Cricket Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE STREAMING CRICKET, AUSTRALIA VS SRI LANKA FROM MELBOURNE

When is Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I?

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I will be played on November 1 (Friday).

Where is Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I being played?

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I is being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Where can you watch Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Online?

You can watch Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I live cricket streaming match online on SonyLIV.

Where can you watch Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live TV Telecast?

You can watch Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I on Sony SIX.

What are the squads for Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I?

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, D Arcy Short

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga(c), Nuwan Pradeep, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha