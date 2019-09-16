Afghanistan make T20I world record after win against Bangladesh

Image Source : TWITTER/ACBOFFICIAL Afghanistan made an incredible T20I record after beating Bangladesh in the ongoing tri-series on Sunday.

Afghanistan registered their second win of the ongoing T20 Tri-Series, involving hosts Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, as they beat the former by 25 runs on Sunday.

Mohammad Nabi's 54-ball 84 not out was complemented by off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman's career-best 4-15 as Afghanistan climbed to the top in the Twenty20 tri-series.

Nabi's fireworks saw Afghanistan recover from 40-4 to compile a respectable 164-6 after which Rahman's bowling helped to dismiss Bangladesh for 139 in 19.5 overs.

As Afghanistan registered yet another victory in the series, they also made a T20I world record. This was Afghanistan's 12th consecutive victory in Twenty20 internationals, which is the most successful run of wins by any team.

Interestingly, Afghanistan went past their own record to achieve the feat. They registered 11 successive wins between 2016-2017.

In their record-breaking run, Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe, Ireland and Bangladesh. They defeated Ireland in their own backyard, and repeated the feat with Bangladesh last night.

Pakistan are third on the list, with nine consecutive victories in 2018. The side defeated Zimbabwe, Australia and New Zealand in its streak. England follows Pakistan at fourth position with 8 consecutive wins.

India, meanwhile, have achieved seven consecutive wins on three different occasions in T20Is, in 2012-13-14, 2016 and 2018.